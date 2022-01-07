Menu

Consumer
January 7 2022 8:33am
03:56

The tech to watch at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show

The Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, showcasing the newest in tech trends. Tech expert Marc Saltzman joins Global News Morning with some of the highlights.

