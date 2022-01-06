Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 6 2022 9:51pm
01:53

B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 6

A risk of freezing rain and heavy rain are in the forecast for Metro Vancouver. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Thursday, Jan.6, 2021 forecast for British Columbia.

Advertisement

Video Home