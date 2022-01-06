Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 6 2022 9:49pm
02:06

Closer look at COVID-19 vaccination rates in B.C. children

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has received fresh data on COVID-19 vaccination rates in B.C. children.

