Canada
January 6 2022 6:49pm
02:01

Quinte Health Care hospitals deal with staff shortages during Omicron wave

Quinte Health Care is currently dealing with five COVID-19 outbreaks across its four hospitals, and operating 40 beds over surge capacity.

