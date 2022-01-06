Canada January 6 2022 6:49pm 02:01 Quinte Health Care hospitals deal with staff shortages during Omicron wave Quinte Health Care is currently dealing with five COVID-19 outbreaks across its four hospitals, and operating 40 beds over surge capacity. COVID-19: Quinte Health Care hospitals deal with staff shortages during Omicron wave REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8494362/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8494362/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?