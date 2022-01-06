Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
January 6 2022 2:54pm
Bitterly cold: Jan. 6 Manitoba weather outlook

Friday starts with bitterly cold wind chills and ends with snow — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 6.

