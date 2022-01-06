Global News at 6 Winnipeg January 6 2022 2:54pm 01:40 Bitterly cold: Jan. 6 Manitoba weather outlook Friday starts with bitterly cold wind chills and ends with snow — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 6. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493475/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493475/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?