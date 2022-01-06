Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
January 6 2022 2:17pm
Snow ends the week: Jan. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Snow for parts of Saskatchewan and the cold temperatures ease slightly — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 6.

