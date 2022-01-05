Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
January 5 2022 10:20pm
01:33

Winnipeg police chief declares state of emergency for force due to COVID-19

Winnipeg’s police chief has declared a state of emergency for the Winnipeg Police Service as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on staff levels. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Advertisement

Video Home