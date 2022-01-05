Menu

January 5 2022 8:52pm
00:31

Residents asked to weigh in on new police funding model

The city wants residents to weigh in on a new sustainable funding model for the Winnipeg Police Service. The survey is up on the city’s website until Feb. 2.

