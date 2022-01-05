Menu

January 5 2022 4:30pm
00:50

Car rolls into ditch on Highway 1 in Burnaby

Global News cameras captured a car that rolled into a ditch on Highway 1 near the Sprott Street exit in Burnaby. Witnesses say the driver slipped on the road as a result of the ice and snow on the ground.

