Canada
January 5 2022 4:37pm
02:11

Nova Scotia seniors struggle with isolation, loneliness during COVID-19

As Omicron spreads, many seniors remain cut off from family and friends. But as Amber Fryday reports, there are supports to help them manage the loneliness.

