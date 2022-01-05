COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays reopening of schools for in-person learning to Jan. 17

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston on Wednesday announced that due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province, they will be delaying the start of in-person classes another week to Jan. 17 with online learning beginning on Jan. 10. Houston added that schools will remain open for those who use learning centre facilities. Houston said the decision was “extremely difficult” and that the data tells them “schools are safe,” but they will use the extra time to prepare the facilities for return.