Global News at 6 Regina
January 5 2022 2:54pm
02:41

Cold temperatures return: Jan. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Another cold snap is here, but it won’t last long — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

