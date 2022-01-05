Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 5 2022 11:30am
04:08

Consumer Electronics Show 2022 kicks-off in Las Vegas

Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media discusses how the spread of Omicron is impacting this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Video Home