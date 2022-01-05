Global News Morning BC January 5 2022 11:30am 04:08 Consumer Electronics Show 2022 kicks-off in Las Vegas Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media discusses how the spread of Omicron is impacting this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489828/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489828/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?