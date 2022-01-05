Menu

The Morning Show
January 5 2022 10:55am
Why resistance bands are a must for 2022 fitness plans

With the new year many are resetting and reinventing their fitness plans. Health and wellness expert Sonia Jhas rekindles your love for fitness with the help of resistance bands.

