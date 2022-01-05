Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
January 5 2022 10:51am
New Year’s resolution tips with psychologist Dr. Haley Perlus

Psychologist Dr. Haley Perlus joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about New Year’s resolutions and how to keep your mental health balanced while meeting your goals.

