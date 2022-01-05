Menu

The Morning Show
January 5 2022 10:48am
06:43

Stars of ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ chat about new season

Female buddy-cop dramedy ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ returns for season 2! Stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore talk about the new season and their mutual love of dogs.

Advertisement

