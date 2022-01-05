The Morning Show January 5 2022 10:48am 06:43 Stars of ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ chat about new season Female buddy-cop dramedy ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ returns for season 2! Stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore talk about the new season and their mutual love of dogs. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489660/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489660/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?