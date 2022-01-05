Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
January 5 2022 10:44am
07:39

Is Omicron really a milder variant?

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the transmissibility of Omicron, testing shortages and the impact of new restrictions across the country

Advertisement

Video Home