Global News at 10 Regina January 5 2022 8:23am 01:52 COVID-19: Sask numbers surge worries parent, doctor Driving Saskatchewan’s surge in COVID-19 cases is the highly contagious Omicron variant, with the province is reporting 117 confirmed cases and 1,992 probable cases. Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan COVID-19: Sask numbers surge worries parent, doctor REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489398/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489398/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?