Canada
January 4 2022 7:02pm
01:31

Additional Alberta health measures ‘last and limited resort’: Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says additional COVID-19 health measures are a last resort as the Omicron variant drives active cases counts to record highs.

