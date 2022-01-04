Menu

Canada
January 4 2022 7:01pm
02:39

Alberta marks record active COVID-19 case count, pediatric death

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 situation in the province on Jan. 4, 2022.

