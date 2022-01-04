BC Care Providers Association January 4 2022 10:55am 04:11 B.C.’s latest long-term care rules BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake discusses the latest move by the B.C. government to once again limit visitors to long-term care homes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8487172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8487172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?