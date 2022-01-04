Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC Care Providers Association
January 4 2022 10:55am
04:11

B.C.’s latest long-term care rules

BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake discusses the latest move by the B.C. government to once again limit visitors to long-term care homes.

Advertisement

Video Home