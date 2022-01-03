Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 3 2022 9:21pm
02:20

More COVID restrictions coming to B.C.?

With Ontario announcing more restrictions aimed at curbing the growth of the Omicron variant, there are questions about whether B.C. might follow suit. Aaron McArthur reports.

