Coronavirus January 3 2022 8:58pm 00:48 Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: January 3 Manitoba says 36 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital over the weekend as the province reported another record-setting day of numbers Monday. Record day of COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba on Monday, 228 now in hospital REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?