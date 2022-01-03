Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 3 2022 8:15pm
02:03

Isolation period for COVID-19 cases drops from 10 days to 5 for some in Alberta

Fully-immunized Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 now have to isolate for less time than before. Morgan Black has more on the changes.

Advertisement

