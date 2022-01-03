Global News at Noon BC January 3 2022 4:36pm 03:57 B.C. afternoon weather update: Jan. 3 Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has details about bands of moisture that will bring snow to the province later in the week and the arctic air that remains in some locations. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486063/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486063/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?