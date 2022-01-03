Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 3 2022 8:21am
04:38

Healthy New Year’s Resolutions

Making New Year’s Resolutions is the easy part. Keeping them seems to be a challenge for many of us. Dietitian Dina Merhbi joins Global’s Laura Casella to share some healthy resolutions with tips to stay the course.

