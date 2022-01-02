Global News Hour at 6 BC January 2 2022 9:31pm 01:42 Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles No one is believed to be hurt after the underground parkade at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckled Sunday afternoon when at least two columns gave way. Emad Agahi has the latest. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?