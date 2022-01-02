Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 2 2022 9:31pm
01:42

Underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckles

No one is believed to be hurt after the underground parkade at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal buckled Sunday afternoon when at least two columns gave way. Emad Agahi has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home