Global News Hour at 6 BC January 2 2022 9:16pm 01:35 Sea-to-Sky region sees brunt of intense B.C. storm B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky country saw a massive amount of snowfall through Sunday and while it was good news for skiers, the accumulation proved challenging for motorists. Emad Agahi reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484880/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484880/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?