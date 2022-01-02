COVID-19 January 2 2022 6:13pm 01:42 Winnipeg company offering to track rapid test results Epidemiologist and Founder of EPI Research Cynthia Carr created a rapid test portal that allows businesses and organizations to anonymously report results from rapid tests. Winnipeg company filling the gap, tracking results from rapid COVID-19 tests REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484632/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484632/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?