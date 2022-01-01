Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 1 2022 8:14pm
00:56

ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally wounded in a police shooting in central Edmonton on Friday. Nicole Stillger has more.

Advertisement

Video Home