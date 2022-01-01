Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 1 2022 8:14pm 00:56 ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in central Edmonton Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally wounded in a police shooting in central Edmonton on Friday. Nicole Stillger has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8483800/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8483800/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?