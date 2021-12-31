Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 31 2021 9:09pm
03:08

Where B.C.’s active COVID-19 cases are located

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the new record of 20,811 active COVID-19 cases in our province and where they are located.

Advertisement

Video Home