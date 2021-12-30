Global News at 5 Regina December 30 2021 6:50pm 01:41 Saskatchewan reduces self-isolation requirement, makes changes to testing guidelines The Saskatchewan government is making changes to self-isolation requirements and testing guidelines in place in the province. Kimberley Fowler has more. COVID-19: Sask. reduces self-isolation requirement, no gathering restrictions coming to province REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8481352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8481352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?