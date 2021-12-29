Menu

Crime
December 29 2021 7:53pm
00:59

Police investigations prompts partial evacuation of West Island mall

A mall in Pointe-Claire was partially evacuated on Wednesday as a preventative measure after a threat was reported to police. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports.

