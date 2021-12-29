Menu

Global News at 11 BC
December 29 2021 1:55am
02:15

More SRO residents speak out about lack of heating

Residents at the Ivanhoe Hotel in Vancouver tell Global News they are freezing in their rooms. Julia Foy reports about the ongoing lack of heat in some Vancouver SRO’s during this cold snap.

