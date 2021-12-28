Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 28 2021 8:34pm
01:51

Cold wreaking havoc on Alberta vehicles

Freezing temperatures in Alberta have left many drivers in a lurch of late with dead batteries. As Sarah Ryan explains, helpers are doing their best to get everyone on the roads safely.

