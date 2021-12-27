Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 27 2021 9:53pm
01:58

Bitterly cold temperatures still being felt in Edmonton

As extreme cold continues to make its presence felt in Edmonton, some work in the city is being put on hold while others are grinding it out to get the job done. Lisa MacGregor reports.

