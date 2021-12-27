Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 27 2021 9:53pm 01:58 Bitterly cold temperatures still being felt in Edmonton As extreme cold continues to make its presence felt in Edmonton, some work in the city is being put on hold while others are grinding it out to get the job done. Lisa MacGregor reports. Extreme cold warning remains in place in Western Canada REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8476168/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8476168/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?