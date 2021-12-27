Big Little Lies December 27 2021 10:17am 00:27 Canadian Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director, dead at 58 Quebec-born director Jean-Marc Vallee has died at the age of 58. He reportedly died suddenly over the weekend at his cabin. Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8475354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8475354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?