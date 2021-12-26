Menu

Global News Hour at 6
December 26 2021 6:23pm
02:35

Jasper adjusts marketing for pandemic rebound

The tourist-dependent town of Jasper is looking to attract LGBTQ travellers this spring as it rebounds from the pandemic. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports

