Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 25 2021 9:34pm
01:31

Vancouver sees first Christmas Day snowfall since 2008

While it’s a white Christmas for much of B.C., it’s only the fourth time in a quarter century that Vancouver has seen snow on December 25. Emad Agahi reports.

