Global News Hour at 6 BC December 24 2021 8:54pm 02:00 UBC Alzheimer's disease testing program. University of British Columbia researchers say they've developed a first-in-Canada testing program for Alzheimer's disease which could assist with an earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Julia Foy reports.