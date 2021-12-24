Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 24 2021 8:54pm
02:00

UBC Alzheimer’s disease testing program.

University of British Columbia researchers say they’ve developed a first-in-Canada testing program for Alzheimer’s disease which could assist with an earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Julia Foy reports.

Advertisement

Video Home