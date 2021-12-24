Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 24 2021 3:39pm
01:48

Edmonton freight company takes on role of Santa for families in the Yukon and Alberta

Dan Grummett explains how Edmonton shipping business Pacific Northwest Freight Systems quietly established a Christmas connection between Yukon and Edmonton.

