Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
December 24 2021 9:34am
04:32

NORAD tracking Santa again on Christmas Eve

Since 1955, NORAD has been sharing Santa’s route as he delivers gifts on Christmas Eve. Lt.-Gen. Alain Pelletier joins Global News Morning with how they track Saint Nick

Advertisement

Video Home