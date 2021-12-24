Menu

The Morning Show
December 24 2021 3:50am
04:52

Looking back at dating trends from 2021

While the dating game has been less than stellar this year, there could be changes on the horizon. Relationship expert Jessica O’Reilly talks about dating trends and new lingo from 2021.

