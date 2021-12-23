Global News Hour at 6 BC December 23 2021 8:19pm 01:53 B.C. Government unveils grant program for closed businesses The B.C. Government has unveiled a one-time grant for businesses that have had to close due to the latest Public Health Order. Aaron McArthur reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?