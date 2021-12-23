Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 23 2021 8:19pm
01:53

B.C. Government unveils grant program for closed businesses

The B.C. Government has unveiled a one-time grant for businesses that have had to close due to the latest Public Health Order. Aaron McArthur reports.

