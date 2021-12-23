Menu

December 23 2021 4:07pm
02:42

Public safety minister lays out B.C. cold weather preparations

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth lays out preparations the British Columbia has taken ahead of extreme cold temperatures and snow forecast in the coming week.

