Health
December 22 2021 1:31pm
01:10

Long line-ups for COVID testing at Vancouver facility

LIne-ups began even before the testing facilities were even open at the VCH test centre on Heather St. between Oak and Cambie. The lineup eventually extended for blocks around the corner.

