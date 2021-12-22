BC Professional Firefighter's Burn Fund December 22 2021 12:42pm 00:32 Bright Nights in Stanley Park 2021 One of the biggest fundraisers is back. The BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund Bright Nights 50/50 Lottery with a potential jackpot of $1M. Tickets on sale now until Dec. 31. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?