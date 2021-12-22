Mental Health December 22 2021 10:45am 04:01 Crisis supports during the holidays “It gives people the ability to phone us through the night….” With the holidays being a difficult time for many, a reminder that Klinic Community Health offers a number of 24/7 crisis support lines. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468162/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468162/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?