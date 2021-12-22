Global News Morning Toronto December 22 2021 10:43am 02:27 Star of ‘The King’s Man’ Harris Dickinson The King’s Man’ prequel is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Liem Vu caught up with star Harris Dickinson on his experience filming the spy action movie. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468153/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8468153/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?