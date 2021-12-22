Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 22 2021 10:43am
02:27

Star of ‘The King’s Man’ Harris Dickinson

The King’s Man’ prequel is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Liem Vu caught up with star Harris Dickinson on his experience filming the spy action movie.

