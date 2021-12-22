Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 22 2021 10:41am
04:26

How to use a rapid antigen test

The need for increased testing is crucial to keeping safe this holiday season. Khasim Ali Khan is a manager from the same manufacturer behind the rapid response test and he outlines the correct use.

Advertisement

Video Home